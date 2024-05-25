Heavy Rainfall: IMD issues yellow alert for 7 Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued isolated rainfall across Kerala and issued a yellow alert for seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod, for Saturday, May 25. The cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea has weakened, resulting in expectations of light to moderate rainfall statewide. The IMD also anticipates heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) on May 24, and heavy rainfall in isolated areas from May 25 to 27. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are forecasted from May 24 to 26 in parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep. Fishermen have been advised to avoid sea ventures during this period.

Incessant rains have caused significant damage across Kerala, with 15 houses completely collapsed and 218 partially damaged, as reported by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode recorded 22.62 cm of rainfall, while Cherthala in Alappuzha, Kumarakom in Kottayam, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode each received over 20 cm. The heavy rainfall has led to flooding in areas such as Kochi and Aluva, with numerous reports of uprooted trees, road damage, and minor landslides. Currently, 223 people are sheltered in eight relief camps set up in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal, expected to be named Cyclone Remal, is anticipated to hit the Sagar Islands in West Bengal and the adjacent Khepupara region in Bangladesh early on May 26, according to the IMD. This marks the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal for this pre-monsoon season.