Kerala sends surplus power to Punjab

The significant summer rains in Kerala have caused a drop in electricity consumption, leading the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to release surplus power procured through tender to the Punjab State Power Corporation. An agreement was signed recently, allowing Kerala to provide surplus power to Punjab for six days, from May 24 to May 31. This arrangement includes a continuous supply of 300 megawatts (MW) and an additional 150 MW from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In return, Punjab will supply power back to Kerala during the 2025 summer season, as stated by the office of Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on May 24. Punjab will also refund an additional 5% of the electricity provided by Kerala. Specifically, Punjab will return 155 MW of power from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 95 MW from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m., aligning with Kerala’s peak demand hours. This power exchange agreement will be effective from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

KSEB had signed several short-term power purchase agreements to manage the high demand anticipated during the summer season. Initially, moderate rainfall was expected in May, and agreements were made based on that forecast. However, the unexpected heavy summer rains led to a sudden decrease in electricity demand, resulting in Kerala having excess power.