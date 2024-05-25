Kerala’s Periyar River Fish Kill: High Ammonia and Sulphide Levels Detected

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) study committee has submitted an initial investigation report regarding the mass fish kill in the Edayar region of the Periyar River. According to the report, tests showed dangerous levels of ammonia and sulfide in the water where the fish perished.

The report suggests that detailed chemical analyses are necessary to identify the source and extent of the contamination in the Periyar River. The authorities have acknowledged the submission of this preliminary report and emphasized the need for further investigation.

In addition to the chemical presence, the committee also noted critically low oxygen levels in the water. This combination of chemical pollutants and low oxygen is likely responsible for the mass fish kill in the area.