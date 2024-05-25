LS Elections 2024: MS Dhoni Votes in Ranchi amid fan frenzy

Former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni cast his vote in his hometown of Ranchi, Jharkhand, during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Dhoni, dressed in a t-shirt and sunglasses, arrived at the polling booth with his wife, Sakshi, attracting a large crowd of fans eager to capture the moment on their mobile phones.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Sanjay Seth for this election, while Congress has nominated Yashaswini Sahay. Dhoni, who recently returned from Bengaluru after CSK’s disappointing IPL campaign, was previously seen riding his bike in Ranchi, a video of which went viral. Despite the team’s performance, Dhoni had a notable season, scoring 161 runs in 11 innings with a striking rate of 220.54, second only to Jake Fraser-McGurk.

There is no confirmation regarding Dhoni’s future in cricket. According to the Times of India, Dhoni has not informed anyone at CSK about retiring and plans to make a decision in two months. A source quoted by TOI mentioned that Dhoni did not experience discomfort running between the wickets, which is a positive sign for his potential continuation.