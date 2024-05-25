LS Elections 2024 Phase 6: Rahul and Sonia Gandhi take selfie after voting

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son, MP Rahul Gandhi, were among the early voters as polling began for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Voting commenced at 7 am for constituencies including Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi. After casting their votes at Nirman Bhawan, the two leaders took a selfie outside their polling booth, accompanied by their security personnel.

Rahul Gandhi shared the selfie on his official X account, expressing the importance of voting. He posted a photo with his mother, showing their inked fingertips and encouraging people to vote. “Mother and I contributed to this great festival of democracy by casting our votes. All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family,” he wrote in Hindi. He emphasized that voting not only improves individual lives but also protects democracy and the Constitution.

Rahul’s sister, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also cast her vote in Delhi and expressed confidence in the Opposition INDIA group’s chances. Other notable early voters included Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party member Atishi, outgoing East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and President Droupadi Murmu, who voted in the New Delhi constituency.