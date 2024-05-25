LS Elections 2024: Phase 6 Sees Over 58% Voter Turnout by 7 PM

In Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voter turnout has exceeded 58 percent. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh had the lowest turnout at 43.90 percent, while West Bengal led with 78.19 percent. According to the Voter Turnout App, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest turnout at 51.41 percent.

Delhi saw a 54.31 percent turnout, Uttar Pradesh 54.02 percent, Haryana 58.06 percent, Jammu and Kashmir 51.41 percent, Bihar 52.80 percent, Jharkhand 62.13 percent, West Bengal 78.19 percent, and Odisha 59.72 percent. This phase featured 889 candidates competing for seats, with the campaign ending on Thursday. Following this phase, 57 constituencies remain for the final round of voting.

Voting took place across 25 states and Union Territories, covering 543 seats. The general election will conclude on June 1, with vote counting set for June 4. Notable candidates in this phase included Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, as well as PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar.