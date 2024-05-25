LS Polls 2024: 102 Ex-civil servants question EC’s conduct

Group of 102 retired civil servants penned an open letter expressing grave concerns over the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India. They highlighted issues regarding the integrity of the electoral process and criticized the Election Commission’s perceived reluctance to effectively fulfill its duties despite repeated warnings from various organizations and esteemed members of society.

Identifying themselves as the Constitutional Conduct Group, the retired civil servants stressed their impartiality, affirming their commitment solely to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India. They underscored the significance of the upcoming June 4, 2024, marking the conclusion of the eighteenth general elections in the country, describing it as the largest democratic event globally, with India’s working poor, farmers, women, and youth displaying unwavering faith in democracy by participating in large numbers despite the scorching summer heat.

The letter emphasized the pivotal role of institutions, including the judiciary, the Election Commission, and electoral officers, in upholding the integrity and fairness of elections. It urged these institutions to not only ensure fairness but also project an image of fairness to the public. Transparency, accountability, and continuous communication with citizens were deemed essential to maintain public trust in the electoral process and the constitutional institutions entrusted with its conduct.