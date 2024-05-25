Netflix Unveils Top Movies and Series

In 2023, Indian series and movies on Netflix amassed over 1 billion views, according to the streaming service’s second engagement report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” Covering viewing statistics from July to December 2023, the report revealed that Netflix users worldwide watched 90 billion hours of video in the second half of the year. In India, Sujoy Ghosh’s “Jaane Jaan” led with 20.2 million views, followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” with 16.2 million views and Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Khufiya” with 12.1 million views. Other popular films included “OMG 2” (11.5 million views), “Lust Stories 2” (9.2 million views), and “Dream Girl 2” (8.2 million views), along with the documentary “Curry & Cyanide” (8.2 million views).

The most-watched series in India was “The Railway Men,” featuring Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu, which garnered 10.6 million views. It was followed by “Kohraa” and “Gun and Gulaabs,” both with 6.4 million views, and “Kaala Paani” with 5.8 million views. The report highlighted the global appeal of non-English TV series and films on Netflix, which accounted for about a third of all viewing. Particularly notable were stories in Korean, Spanish, and Japanese, with Korean content making up 9% of views, Spanish 7%, and Japanese 5%.

Globally, standout titles in the report included Germany’s “Dear Child” with 53 million views, Poland’s “Forgotten Love” with 43 million views, Mexico’s “Pact of Silence” with 21 million views, Korea’s “Mask Girl” with 19 million views, Japan’s “Yu Yu Hakusho” with 17 million views, and Spain’s “Berlin” with 11 million views. The anime-inspired live-action series “One Piece” attracted 72 million views, while original titles like “Wednesday,” “Red Notice,” and “Squid Game” continued to draw millions of views in 2023, well beyond their initial release dates.