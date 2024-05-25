Phase 6 of LS elections 2024: Voting in 58 constituencies

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is currently taking place across 58 constituencies in eight states and Union territories, including all seven seats in Delhi. Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. States involved in this phase include Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats). Additionally, voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, which was postponed in Phase 3, is also being conducted today. Concurrently, Odisha is holding elections for 42 assembly seats.

With over 11 crore voters participating, the outcome for 889 candidates will be determined. Prominent figures in this phase include Bansuri Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, and Raj Babbar. In the previous phase, voter turnout was recorded at 62.2%. The Election Commission has particularly urged voters in urban areas like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad to cast their votes and combat urban apathy.

Key candidates in this phase include Maneka Gandhi of the BJP in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Bansuri Swaraj making her debut in New Delhi, Manoj Tiwari versus Kanhaiya Kumar in East Delhi, and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal. Other notable contests include Raj Babbar in Gurgaon, Haryana, and Sambit Patra in Puri, Odisha. The phase also sees Mehbooba Mufti competing in Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, amidst a total of 58 constituencies across the eight regions.