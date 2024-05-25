Pune porsche accident: Teen’s grandfather arrested

The Pune Police arrested Surendra Agarwal, the grandfather of a 17-year-old boy who fatally collided his sports car with a motorcycle, killing two IT professionals on May 19. Agarwal faces charges of intimidating the driver, Gangaram, and coercing him to falsely claim he was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident, which resulted in the deaths of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

Agarwal was apprehended at 3 am from his residence following a new case filed by the Pune crime branch, marking the third FIR in the Pune Porsche crash case. His arrest comes after he was questioned on Thursday by the crime branch, having previously stood surety for his grandson’s bail and assuring the Juvenile Justice Board that the teenager would reform.

Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charge-sheeted Agarwal, alleging that in 2009, he hired Chhota Rajan to carry out the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Ajay Bhosale.