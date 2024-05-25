Pune Porsche Crash: Driver claims teen’s father Was Pressured to Take Blame

Vishal Agrawal, father of the 17-year-old involved in the fatal Porsche accident in Pune, has been sent to judicial custody until June 7 by a special court. The Pune police requested an extension of Agrawal’s custody to allow for further investigation into the hit-and-run case. The accident on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar resulted in the deaths of two IT engineers from Madhya Pradesh when the teen, allegedly driving under the influence, hit their motorcycle.

Two Yerawada police officers, Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari, were suspended for delayed reporting and mishandling the investigation. According to Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil, the officers failed to promptly notify senior officials and the police control room. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar noted a significant delay in obtaining the juvenile’s blood samples, which were collected 20 hours after the incident.

The driver initially alleged to be behind the wheel has claimed he was coerced by the teen’s father to take the blame in exchange for a substantial reward. The prosecution is investigating a Rs 47,000 bill paid by the juvenile at a restaurant and has added a charge of cheating against Agrawal for unpaid RTO fees for the Porsche’s registration. Agrawal and others, including restaurant staff, are accused of serving alcohol to the underage driver. Agrawal faces additional charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for allowing his son to drive without a valid license, endangering lives.