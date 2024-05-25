Series ‘Gunaah’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its new drama series “Gunaah” will premiere on June 3. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti, the series delves into a world of betrayal and mystery, focusing on a man living a life of secrecy. The series is created by Anirudh Pathak and directed by Anil Senior.

In “Gunaah,” Mahajani plays Abhimanyu, a gambler driven by a thirst for vengeance, who navigates the complex boundaries of right and wrong, friends and enemies, and mercy and retribution. Pathak emphasized that the show aims to provide a narrative that not only entertains but keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, praising Mahajani’s portrayal of the intriguing character.

Produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd with Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia, “Gunaah” promises to be a gripping saga. Pathak highlighted the show’s availability for free on mobile via the Disney+ Hotstar app, which aims to extend its reach to a wider audience.