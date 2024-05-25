Tips for Better Sleep Hygiene

In addition to incorporating these foods into your diet, consider these tips for improving your sleep hygiene:

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Engage in calming activities like reading or taking a warm bath.

Limit screen time: Reduce exposure to screens and blue light at least an hour before bed.

Keep your bedroom cool and dark: Create an environment conducive to sleep.

Avoid large meals and caffeine: Try to avoid heavy meals and stimulants close to bedtime.

By including these sleep-promoting foods in your diet and practicing good sleep hygiene, you can enhance your chances of getting a restful and rejuvenating night’s sleep.