Tips for Better Sleep Hygiene

In addition to incorporating these foods into your diet, consider these tips for improving your sleep hygiene:
Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Engage in calming activities like reading or taking a warm bath.
Limit screen time: Reduce exposure to screens and blue light at least an hour before bed.
Keep your bedroom cool and dark: Create an environment conducive to sleep.
Avoid large meals and caffeine: Try to avoid heavy meals and stimulants close to bedtime.
By including these sleep-promoting foods in your diet and practicing good sleep hygiene, you can enhance your chances of getting a restful and rejuvenating night’s sleep.
