Tips to ensure safe sleep for infants

Ensuring safe sleep for infants is crucial to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related hazards. Here are some important tips to help create a safe sleep environment for your baby:

1. Back to Sleep

– Always place your baby on their back to sleep, both for naps and nighttime. This position significantly reduces the risk of SIDS.

2. Use a Firm Sleep Surface

– Ensure that the crib, bassinet, or play yard has a firm mattress covered by a fitted sheet. Avoid soft surfaces such as couches, sofas, or armchairs for sleep.

3. Keep the Sleep Area Bare

– The baby’s sleep area should be free of toys, pillows, blankets, bumper pads, and other soft items. These can pose a suffocation risk.

4. Room Sharing Without Bed Sharing

– Place the baby’s crib or bassinet in your room, close to your bed, but avoid bed-sharing. Room sharing can reduce the risk of SIDS without the hazards associated with bed-sharing.

5. Control Room Temperature

– Keep the room at a comfortable temperature to prevent overheating. Dress the baby in light sleep clothing and avoid using heavy blankets.

6. Use a Sleep Sack or Swaddle

– Use a wearable blanket or swaddle to keep the baby warm instead of loose blankets. Make sure the swaddle is snug but not too tight, and discontinue swaddling once the baby shows signs of rolling over.

7. Avoid Smoking and Secondhand Smoke

– Exposure to smoke increases the risk of SIDS. Maintain a smoke-free environment around your baby at all times.

8. Breastfeed if Possible

– Breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the risk of SIDS. Try to breastfeed your baby, if possible, even for a short period.

9. Offer a Pacifier

– Offering a pacifier at nap time and bedtime can help reduce the risk of SIDS. If breastfeeding, wait until breastfeeding is well established before introducing a pacifier (around 3-4 weeks).

10. Regular Checkups

– Ensure your baby receives regular medical checkups and immunizations, as there is evidence that vaccinations may help reduce the risk of SIDS.