Tourists’ vehicle submerged in Kottayam canal due to Google Maps error

Tourists from Hyderabad narrowly avoided a serious accident when their car veered into a canal at Kurappanthara around 3 am on Saturday (May 25). The four-member group, traveling from Munnar to Alappuzha, relied on Google Maps for directions. Despite the vehicle submerging in the canal, all passengers emerged unharmed.

Following the car’s descent into the canal, police and locals promptly rescued the stranded passengers. The vehicle remained submerged until around 11 am when it was successfully retrieved with the help of local residents. The heavy rainfall had caused the canal to overflow, leading the driver to mistake it for a waterlogged road.

The driver, guided by the Google Maps navigation, inadvertently turned left and plunged the Ford Endeavour into the canal. Although one passenger managed to exit the vehicle soon after the incident, assistance from locals was needed to rescue the remaining occupants.