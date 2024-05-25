Try these 9 Yoga Poses for better sleep

Practicing yoga before bedtime can help relax your mind and body, making it easier to fall asleep and enjoy a restful night. Here are nine yoga poses that are particularly effective for promoting better sleep:

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

– Benefits: Relieves tension in the back, shoulders, and neck, promoting relaxation.

– How to do it: Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward, resting your forehead on the mat. Breathe deeply and relax into the pose.

2. Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

– Benefits: Improves circulation, reduces swelling in the legs, and calms the nervous system.

– How to do it: Lie on your back with your legs extended up against the wall, forming a 90-degree angle. Relax your arms by your sides and breathe deeply.

3. Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

– Benefits: Stretches the hamstrings and back, calms the mind, and relieves stress.

– How to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend forward at the hips, and let your head and arms hang towards the floor. Keep your knees slightly bent if needed.

4. Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

– Benefits: Opens the hips, reduces tension, and promotes relaxation.

– How to do it: Lie on your back, bring the soles of your feet together, and let your knees fall open to the sides. Place your arms by your sides and breathe deeply.

5. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

– Benefits: Promotes total relaxation and helps reduce stress and anxiety.

– How to do it: Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes, focus on your breath, and relax each part of your body.

6. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

– Benefits: Calms the mind, stretches the spine, and reduces anxiety.

– How to do it: Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you. Reach forward, aiming to hold your feet or shins, and fold over your legs. Keep your back straight and breathe deeply.

7.Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

– Benefits: Releases tension in the spine, promotes relaxation, and aids digestion.

– How to do it: Lie on your back, bring your knees to your chest, then drop them to one side while extending your arms out in a T-shape. Turn your head in the opposite direction and breathe deeply. Repeat on the other side.

8. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

– Benefits: Increases flexibility of the spine, massages the abdominal organs, and relieves stress.

– How to do it: Start on your hands and knees. Inhale, arch your back (Cow Pose), and look up. Exhale, round your spine (Cat Pose), and tuck your chin to your chest. Repeat several times.

9. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

– Benefits: Opens the chest, stretches the spine, and can help alleviate insomnia.

– How to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, clasp your hands under your back, and press your arms into the floor. Hold and breathe deeply.