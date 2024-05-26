11 killed, 10 injured as truck hits bus

Lucknow: At least 11 people died and 10 were injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus. The accident happened under Khutar police station in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

As per police, a truck loaded with ballast stones hit the parked bus at a roadside dhaba and overturned on it, crushing the passengers to death. The bus was carrying devotees to Uttarakhand. All the devotees traveling in the bus were residents of Jetha village located Sitapur district.

‘Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus… A total of 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals…’, said Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur.