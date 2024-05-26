3 killed in fire at residential building

New Delhi: 3 people died after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Fire Services officials recovered said the charred body of a 66-year-old woman identified as Parmila Shad from the first floor of the building, while two others identified as 18-year-old Keshav Sharma and 34-year-old Anju Sharma were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding a blaze at a house near the Bank of India, Krishna Nagar at 2.35 am. 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 11 vehicles at the spot were reduced to ashes.

‘The flames were doused by 7.20 am and it was found that the fire began in 11 two wheelers in the stilt parking of the house and spread on the first floor. The building comprises ground (stilt) plus four floors. One charred body was found on the first floor and 12 people were rescued from upper floors and sent to different hospitals,’ said Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg.

Officials said the second, third and fourth floors were affected by heat and smoke.’

This is the second major fire incident in the city in as many days. At least seven newborns died in a massive fire at a children’s hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Saturday night.