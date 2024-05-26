7 newborns killed in massive fire at hospital

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least 7 babies s have been killed and several others injured after a massive fire that broke out at a children’s hospital in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area on Saturday night.

As per authorities, the Delhi Fire Services received a call about a fire at 11.32 pm at a baby care centre in the Vivek Vihar area in East Delhi, following which as many as 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site. 12 newborns were rescued from the first floor of the building but 7 died while getting treatment at the hospital. 5 children are currently being treated at the hospital.

‘A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched,’ said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg as quoted by newswire PTI.

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes on a day at least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat’s Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said that the gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. He was taken to police station for questioning.

‘Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. Investigations will be carried out.’ reported ANI quoting Bhargava.