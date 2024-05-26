Commodity Market: Gold price remains firms for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for second day in a row. Gold price had not surged in the last five days. Yellow metal price touched a new all-time high of Rs 55,120 per 8 gram on Monday. Today, gold is trading at Rs 53,120 per 8 gram. In the last three days gold price declined by Rs 2020 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7325.2 per gram down by Rs.433. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6710 per gram down by Rs.395. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.67%,.whereas in the last month it has been -0.03%.The cost of silver is Rs.89850 per kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.72691 per 10 gram up by 0.662%.Silver futures were trading at Rs.92282 per kg down by 0.07%.

In global markets, price of spot gold closed with a gain of 0.24% at $2334 Friday. However, yellow metal tumbled nearly 3.30% on the week after hitting its fresh record high of $2450 on May 20.