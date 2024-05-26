Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, IMD issues severe warning in these states

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Cyclone Remal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It is expected to make landfall between West Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara on Sunday night. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.

As per IMD, Cyclone ‘Remal’ over the north Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and was centred approximately 290 km south-southeast of Khepupara and 270 km south-southeast of Sagar Island. It is likely to intensify further and cross the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara with wind speeds of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph around midnight.

IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on Sunday. Parts of northeast India may also experience extremely heavy rain on May 27-28.

IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in the north Bay of Bengal until Monday morning. A red alert was issued for the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal for May 26-27, where extremely heavy rain is expected in some areas.An orange alert is in place for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur districts, warning of wind speeds of 80 to 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places on May 26-27.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Airport Authority of India on Saturday announced to suspension of flight operations for 21 hours starting from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27 due to Cyclone Remal’s landfall.

‘In view of Cyclone Remal’s impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27, due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,’ Kolkata Airport Authority of India said in a statement.