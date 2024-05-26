Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Jawa Yezdi motorcycle has launched Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen edition in the Indian markets,. Bike has been launched with a price tag of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interested customers now can purchase the model from the company’s authorized dealership. It also can be reserved online via the official webiste.

The bike continues to get the chrome finish fuel tank, featuring the latest red stripes below. The motorcycle gets on impressive diamond-cut alloy wheels with disc breaks at both ends. The vehicle comes with a single seating arrangement. It gets blacked-out exhaust with a touch of chrome at the end. On the suspension setup, the motorcycle offers a telescopic fork at the front, while the rear is complimented by a 7-step pre-load adjustable mono-shock.

The bike comes with a 2-step adjustable seat, LED treatment at both ends, a USB charging port for the gadgets, and a digital instrument console. The unit allows the riders to monitor bike-related important information such as speed, RPM, fuel capacity, and gear positioning among others.

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen uses 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It generates a maximum power of 29.5 BHP and 30 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and has an assist and slip clutch on board.