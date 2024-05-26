Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu loses to Wang in finals

Kuala Lumpur: Two time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost to Wang Zhi Yi of China in the finals of Malaysia Masters Badminton in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday. Fifth seed Sindhu lost to world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi by ‘21-16, 5-21, 16-21’ in 79-minutes.

A silver and bronze medallist in the last two editions of the Olympics, Sindhu had lost to Wang at the Arctic Open last year but has defeated the Chinese twice in three meetings. It was Wang against whom Sindhu had won the finals during her last BWF title at the Singapore Open

PV Sindhu has w has not won a title in two years. She last won the Singapore Open and Commonwealth Games in 2022 and finished runner-up at the Madrid Spain Masters in 2023. It was her first final on BWF world tour after more than a year.

World No. 15 Sindhu will next compete at the Singapore Open super 750 tournament starting on Tuesday.