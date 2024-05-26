DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu to face Zhi Yi Wang in final today

May 26, 2024, 09:10 am IST

Kuala Lumpur: Two time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the  women’s singles final of the Malaysia Masters Badminton in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Fifth seed Sindhu, who has not won a title in two years defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan by ’13-21, 21-16, 21-12′ in 88 minutes. It was her 18th win over Busanan, who has beaten the Indian only once in her career  in 2019 Hong Kong Open.

Sindhu will face Zhi Yi Wang of China in the final today.  Wang defeated her compatriot Yi Man Zhang 21-9, 21-11 in the semis.

Also Read: Try these 9 Yoga Poses for better sleep

Sindhu had won the 2022 Singapore Open and finished runner-up at Madrid Spain Masters last year.

 

Tags
shortlink
May 26, 2024, 09:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button