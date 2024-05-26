Market capitalisation of 9 of top-10 most valued companies surge Rs 1.85 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 9 of top-10 most-valued firms gained Rs 1,85,320.49 crore in last week. The BSE Sensex soared by 1,404.45 points, or 1.89%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached an all-time intraday high of 75,636.50 on Friday.

Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

Reliance Industries’ market valuation increased by Rs 61,398.65 crore, reaching Rs 20,02,509.35 crore. HDFC Bank saw a rise of Rs 38,966.07 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 11,53,129.36 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) valuation jumped by Rs 35,135.36 crore to Rs 6,51,348.26 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation soared by Rs 22,921.42 crore to Rs 7,87,838.71 crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s climbed by Rs 9,985.76 crore to Rs 5,56,829.63 crore.

Also Read: 3 killed in fire at residential building

Infosys’ market valuation increased by Rs 8,821.99 crore to Rs 6,08,198.38 crore, and State Bank of India’s (SBI) rose by Rs 6,916.57 crore to Rs 7,39,493.34 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation went up by Rs 903.31 crore to Rs 7,95,307.82 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) increased by Rs 271.36 crore to Rs 13,93,235.05 crore.

Conversely, ITC’s market valuation fell by Rs 436.97 crore to Rs 5,44,458.70 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 companies, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) touched $5 trillion last week. The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also crossed $5 trillion last week. The all-India market capitalisation, including 5,391 listed companies in the BSE, stood at $5 trillion or Rs 414.7 lakh crore. This is about $633 billion higher than that at the start of the year. The market capitalisation of the top-10 companies currently stands at a little above $1 trillion or Rs 90.54 lakh crore.

Currently, only four stock markets world over are in the $5-trillion-plus club, namely, USA, China, Japan and Hong Kong. The US leads with a market cap of almost $55.65 trillion, followed by China ($9.4 trillion), Japan ($6.42 trillion), and Hong Kong ($5.47 trillion).