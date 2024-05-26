Redmi launches A3x: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi A3x has been launched in Pakistan. Redmi A3x price is set at PKR 18,999 (roughly Rs. 5,700) and the smartphone will be available in a single 3GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. . Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi A3x in other markets, including India, at a later date.

The dual-SIM Redmi A3x runs on Android 14-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.71-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The company has equipped the Redmi A3x with an octa core Unisoc T603 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM.

It has an 8-megapixel rear camera along with an unspecified secondary camera. There is a 5-megapixel camera located on the front.

The Redmi A3x is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded (up to 1TB via MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.