UAE authority announces partial closure on major road during weekends

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi announced a partial road closure. The authority said that there will be partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) at Al Raha Beach towards Abu Dhabi on weekends until August 2024. Motorists have been directed to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Earlier the Integrated Transport Centre informed that Maitha bint Mohammed Street will be partially closed from May 19, 12am to June 9. Upon partial closure, the traffic will be diverted to the opposite side, with a detour in place. It also announced a partial road closure of Hazza bin Sultan Street. This closure will also impact the two left lanes in both directions and will continue until Wednesday, June 12.