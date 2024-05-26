UAE authority reduces speed limit on two major roads

Sharjah: The Roads and Transportation Authority in Sharjah (RTA) announced the reduction of the speed limit on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road. The authority said that the speed will be reduced from100 km/h to 80 km/h.

It urged all motorists to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads. On Tuesday last week, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced a speed limit increase on a major road in the emirate, increasing the limit from 100kmph to 120kmph on the Al Watan Road.