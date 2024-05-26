UAE authority warns of traffic delay on key road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic delay on a major Dubai road on Sunday. The authority said delays are expected on Oud Metha Road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club on Sunday, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

The traffic is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli at Al Wasl FC. The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes and follow the directional signs to ensure a smooth journey.

Here are parking options that RTA has provided:

1,500 spots in the parking area directly surrounding Al Wasl Club

1,600 spots in the adjacent lot next to Al Wasl Club

1,350 spots in nearby lots close to Al Wasl Club

1,500 alternative parking spaces at Al Boom Tourist Village