World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: India’s Abhimanyu Loura enter round of 32

Bangkok: In boxing, India’s Abhimanyu Loura have progressed to the round of 32, in the men’s 80 kg category at the World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand. The 21-year-old Indian boxer defeated Kristiyan Nikolov of Bulgaria, 3- 0, to enter the round of 32.

Earlier, India’s Sachin Siwach had opened India’s account with a win in the 57kg category against Alex Mukuka of New Zealand. India has fielded seven men and three women in the second world qualifiers and Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take the ring on Sunday for the first time.Jamwal faces Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his opening bout while Nishant takes on Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their spots for Paris through their performances at the Asian Games.