World Para Athletics Championships 2024: India’s Simran Sharma wins gold

Kobe: India’s Simran Sharma won gold in the Women’s 200 metres T12 category at the Para-Athletics World Championship in Kobe, Japan. She also bagged the Paralympics quota with a Personal Best time of 24.95 seconds.

In the Women’s 100 metres T35 category, India’s Preethi Pal won the bronze, her second medal of the Championship. Earlier, Preethi had won bronze in 200 metres in the same category. Another Indian, Navdeep also won the bronze medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F41 category today, with his season-best performance of 42.82 metres.

With these medals, India’s total medal count reached 17, the highest ever in the history of the competition. This includes 6 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals. In 2013 edition, India bagged only 10 medals.