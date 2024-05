Rio de Janeiro: India’s Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Manav Vikash Thakkar have entered the semi-finals of the World Table Tennis Contender in Rio de Janeiro. The star indian duo defeated the Lucas Romanski and Felipe Doti of Brazil in straight games, 3-0.

They will face Lilian Bardet and Jules Rolland of France in the Men’s Doubles semi final this evening.