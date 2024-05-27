22-year-old serial killer influenced by KGF movie

Shivprasad Dhurve, a 22-year-old serial killer from Bhopal inspired by the movie KGF, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his brutal crimes. Known for his gruesome beheadings, Dhurve, also called Halku Dhurve, was convicted of murdering multiple innocent victims, including sleeping security guards, in the regions of Sagar and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The sentencing was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge Sagar Prashant Saxena, who underscored the horrific nature of Dhurve’s crimes, highlighting the senseless violence against innocent individuals.

Dhurve’s killing spree began on August 29, 2022, with the murder of security guard Shambhudayal Dubey at Sagarada College of Arts and Commerce. Dubey was attacked while asleep, leading to his death. The police investigation, supported by witness statements and evidence such as stolen items and phone records, culminated in Dhurve’s arrest and conviction for murder, theft, and tampering with evidence. His modus operandi involved targeting sleeping victims, which instilled fear even among his fellow inmates, necessitating his isolation in a single cell for safety.

Following his capture, Dhurve confessed to his crimes, citing a desire for fame as his motive. He claimed inspiration from the character Rocky Bhai in the movie KGF2, maintaining a chilling demeanor by smiling and showing a victory symbol upon his arrest. His threats of further violence kept authorities vigilant even in custody. The sentencing brings an end to Dhurve’s reign of terror, which had left communities in Madhya Pradesh deeply shaken.