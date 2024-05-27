3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in UAE

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced a 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS). The discount sale will be from 31 May to 2 June 2024. More than 2,000 outlets and 500 top brands are participating in the sale. Shoppers will get discount deals on everything from fashion and beauty to electronics, homeware, and much more.

Also Read: Know all about Indian Railways laws for female travellers

Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands including IKEA, Homes R Us, Watsons, FACES, Nine West, Hour Choice, Damas, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, H&M, Lululemon, Sun & Sand Sports, Skechers, Baby Shop, Lego, Samsung, Sharaf DG, and many more.