Asian Gymnastics Championship: Dipa Karmakar becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold

Tashkent: Dipa Karmakar scripted history by becoming the first Indian gymnast to win gold at the Asian Championships. Dipa Karmakar won gold medal at the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with an average score of 13.566 in the women’s pole-vault final.

This is the first time that an Indian gymnast has won a gold medal in any event at the Asian Championships. Earlier, Dipa Karmakar won the bronze medal in same event in Hiroshima in 2015.

Also Read: Delhi braces for severe heatwave, temperatures to soar to 46 degrees

Dipa is the first female gymnast from India to compete in the Olympics, and at Rio 2016, she put on the best performance of any gymnast competing in the Summer Games, placing fourth in the women’s vault. She also became the first Indian to ever win a gold medal at an international gymnastics competition when she won the women’s vault gold medal at the 2018 FIG World Cup in Mersin, Turkey. Dipa Karmakar also bagged a bronze medal in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.