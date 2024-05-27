Bank holidays 2024: June closures announced; see full schedule

June 2024 is packed with 12 scheduled bank holidays across India, encompassing various religious festivals, regional celebrations, and weekends. Both national and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will observe these holidays, which include the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. It’s worth noting that June 2024 hosts five Sundays, adding to the extended weekend closures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has meticulously curated this list of bank holidays for the year, considering national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational needs, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. This information is extensively communicated through official channels such as the RBI website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly, as banks across the country will be closed on June 17 for Bakrid/Eid-ul-Azha. Additionally, in Jammu and Srinagar, banks will also remain closed on June 18. It’s prudent for customers to complete any essential banking tasks ahead of these holidays to avoid inconvenience. The full list includes specific holidays like Maharana Pratap Jayanti and Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji, along with weekend holidays such as the Second and Fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays in June.