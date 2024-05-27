Banks to remain closed on these days in June 2024: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 in the month of June. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2024:

June 9: Holiday on account of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

June 10: Holiday on account of the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji in Punjab.

June 14: Banks in Odisha will be closed on this day for Pahili Raja.

June 15: Banks in the north-eastern state of Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day; and banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in some states.

June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat.

Weekend Bank Holidays List:

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday across India on June 8.

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday across India on June 22.

Bank holidays on Sundays across India on these dates: June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.