BJP fills potholes in TVM to protest delayed construction

On Monday, BJP councilors in Thiruvananthapuram protested the prolonged delay in road construction by filling potholes themselves. The protest took place on the road in front of Sree Moolam Club, where councilors covered damaged road sections with mud and stones, addressing pits left open for pipe laying.

The BJP councilors accused the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation of neglecting the road construction project, which started months ago and remains unfinished despite receiving funds from the central government’s Smart City initiative. The corporation has now promised to complete the work by June 15, but the BJP councilors, skeptical of this timeline, pledged to continue their protest by filling all remaining potholes themselves.

Concerns have been raised that filling the pits might delay construction further, as the filled pits would need to be reopened for continued work, including pipe laying. Additionally, ongoing summer rains have added to the delays. Although authorities initially promised the completion of the roadwork by May 31, many major roads remain under construction, with the latest update pushing the deadline to June 15.