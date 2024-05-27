Crowdfunding campaign raises over Rs 47 crore for release of Kerala man in Saudi jail

Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kozhikode imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, is set to receive amnesty on Eid-al-Adha in mid-June, as announced by the Legal Assistance Committee in Riyadh. A crowdfunding campaign was initiated to gather the necessary “blood money” for his release, resulting in over Rs 47 crore collected, with 15 million Saudi Riyals (approximately Rs 34 crore) already transferred to the Indian Embassy’s account.

The Riyadh criminal court’s chief judge will present a certified cheque to the Riyadh government as the next step in the process before Abdul’s official release. Both parties will sign an agreement, and the court will verify supporting documents to finalize the release. Funds exceeding the target amount were received in accounts held by the Abdul Rahim Legal Assistant Committee and Rahim’s mother Pathu, with detailed financial statements to be published after auditing.

Abdul, who migrated from Feroke, Kozhikode to Saudi Arabia for better job opportunities at the age of 26, served as a driver and caretaker for a Saudi citizen’s disabled son. Unfortunately, a tragic incident occurred in 2006 when the boy, reliant on a specialized medical device, lost consciousness and passed away during a struggle with Abdul. As a consequence, Abdul has been imprisoned for nearly twenty years, garnering significant support from Indian and Malayali communities globally.