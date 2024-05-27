Cyclone Remal claims two lives

Cyclone Remal made landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday night, bringing winds of up to 135 kmph and heavy rainfall. The storm caused flooding, damaged homes, and led to widespread destruction in both regions. While Bangladesh reported two fatalities, West Bengal has not recorded any casualties thus far.

Authorities in Bengal and northeastern states were on high alert, with disaster management measures implemented to mitigate the storm’s impact. Transportation services in Kolkata and southern Bengal were disrupted, with train cancellations and flight suspensions at the Kolkata airport affecting hundreds of flights.

In Kolkata and surrounding areas, incidents of injuries and property damage were reported, including a wall collapse injuring one person. Districts like North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore witnessed extensive damage to infrastructure, with flooding in low-lying areas exacerbating the situation.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority issued warnings of heavy rainfall and alerts for various districts in Assam and northeastern states, anticipating adverse weather conditions. Cyclone Remal caused damage to homes, uprooted trees, and led to evacuations of over 100,000 people in West Bengal before its landfall.