Cyclone Remal hits Bengal, heavy rains persist

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ caused widespread devastation across coastal areas of West Bengal on Monday, with winds reaching up to 135 kilometers per hour. The cyclone made landfall on Sunday night between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, leaving significant damage to infrastructure and property. The storm uprooted trees, knocked down electric poles, and blew away the roofs of thatched huts, resulting in waterlogging in multiple areas, including Kolkata. Heavy rains persisted into Monday morning, exacerbating the flooding of homes and farmlands. The West Bengal government had evacuated over one lakh people from vulnerable regions ahead of the cyclone, primarily focusing on South 24 Parganas district, which includes Sagar Island, Sundarbans, and Kakdwip.

In the Sundarbans’ Gosaba area, one person was injured by debris, while in Kolkata’s Bibir Bagan area, another person was hurt due to a wall collapse. The cyclone’s impact extended to North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts, causing extensive property damage. Coastal resort town Digha saw tidal waves crashing into seawalls and sweeping fishing boats inland. Relief efforts are underway with emergency services working to clear debris and restore power, though heavy rains are hindering these operations. The state government has initiated relief measures, providing essential supplies and medical assistance to the affected population.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and take precautions as heavy rains continue. Districts in southern Bengal experienced light to moderate rainfall, with significant downpours recorded in Sagar Island and Kanthi. Fourteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and state disaster response teams have been deployed across affected districts, including Kolkata. The cyclone caused significant disruptions in transportation, with cancellations of flights, trains, and road services. The Kolkata airport suspended operations for 21 hours, affecting nearly 400 flights. Relief materials, including dry food and tarpaulins, have been dispatched to affected areas, and quick response teams are on the ground to aid recovery efforts.