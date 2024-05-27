Cyclone Remal: Indian Railways cancels several trains: Full list

Kolkata: Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh at 8:30 pm on Sunday. it caused torrential rains, flooding homes and farmlands, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

West Bengal’s coastal regions are likely to experience exceptionally severe rainfall, with Kolkata and surrounding areas facing heavy to very heavy rain. In response to Cyclone Remal, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct a comprehensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Indian Railways has cancelled several trains due to the cyclone.

Trains not operating on 27 May

– Train number 08136 (Digha-Panskura EMU Passenger Special)

– Train number 08138 (Digha-Panskura EMU Passenger Special)

List of EMU trains cancelled on Monday in West Bengal

• Lakshmikantapur – Namkhana section: 34914 DN/34935 UP, 34916 DN/34937 UP, 34981 UP

• Sealdah – Lakshmikantapur section: 34712 DN/34711 UP, 34714 DN/34713 UP, 34716 DN/34715 UP, 34717 UP

Sealdah – Diamond Harbour section: 34812 DN/34811 UP, 34814 DN/34813 UP, 34816 DN/34815 UP

• Sealdah – Canning section: 34352 DN/34511 UP, 34354 DN/34513 UP

• Sealdah – Sonarpur section: 34412 DN/34411 UP

• Sealdah Budge Budge section: 34112 DN/34111 UP, 34114 DN/34113 UP

• Sealdah – Baruipur section: 34612 DN/34611 UP, 34614 DN/34613 Up

• Sealdah/Barasat – Hasnabad section: 33511 UP/33512 DN, 33311 UP/33514 DN, 33313 UP/33312 DN

Helpline numbers:

In view of the possible destruction because of Cyclone Remal, Kolkata Police has issued the helpline numbers (9432610428 and 9432610429).