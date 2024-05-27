Delhi braces for severe heatwave, temperatures to soar to 46 degrees

Delhi is bracing for an extended period of intense heat, with temperatures expected to soar to a scorching 46 degrees Celsius over the next four days, starting from Monday. The Safdarjung weather observatory reported a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is five degrees above the normal for this time of year. The capital city has been experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees consistently for the past week, providing no relief from the oppressive heat.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Delhi indicates that the maximum temperature will hover around 46 degrees for the next three days before slightly decreasing to 45 degrees on Thursday. The weekend is expected to bring some respite, with temperatures dropping to 44 degrees on Friday and further to 43 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD also predicts light rainfall on Friday and partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mungeshpur recorded the highest temperature in Delhi at 48.3 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Najafgarh at 48.1 degrees Celsius. These temperatures were significantly higher than the seasonal average, with a deviation of at least 8 degrees, as reported by the Met Department. Additionally, severe heatwave conditions are forecasted for parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat over the coming days.