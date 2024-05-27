Delicious Mushroom pepper fry recipe

– 200g button mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

– 1 large onion, thinly sliced

– 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

– 2-3 green chilies, slit

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon black pepper powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil (preferably coconut oil)

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Mushrooms:

– Clean the mushrooms thoroughly and slice them. Set aside.

2. Heat the Pan:

– Heat the oil in a pan or wok over medium heat. Once hot, add the mustard seeds and let them splutter.

– Add the cumin seeds and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

3. Sauté the Onions and Peppers:

– Add the sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

– Add the green chilies and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for another 2-3 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

4. Cook the Mushrooms:

– Add the sliced mushrooms and bell peppers to the pan. Sauté for 5-6 minutes until the mushrooms start to release their water and become tender.

5. Season the Dish:

– Add turmeric powder, black pepper powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

– Add the garam masala and sauté for another 2 minutes, ensuring everything is well combined and the mushrooms are coated with the spices.

6. Garnish and Serve:

– Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

– Serve hot with rice, roti, or as a side dish.