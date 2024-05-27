Fish Tawa fry recipe: Crispy, Spicy delight ready in minutes

500 grams fish fillets (any firm fish like tilapia, pomfret, or kingfish)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons rice flour or semolina (for a crispy coating)

2-3 tablespoons oil (for shallow frying)

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

Prepare the Marinade:

In a bowl, combine lemon juice, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, and salt. Mix well to form a paste.

Marinate the Fish:

Coat the fish fillets with the marinade, ensuring they are evenly covered. Let the fish marinate for at least 30 minutes. For best results, you can marinate the fish for up to 2 hours in the refrigerator.

Coat the Fish:

Before frying, coat each marinated fish fillet with rice flour or semolina. This will give the fish a crispy texture.

Heat the Tawa:

Heat a heavy-bottomed tawa or skillet over medium heat. Add 2-3 tablespoons of oil and let it heat up.

Fry the Fish:

Place the coated fish fillets on the tawa. Do not overcrowd the pan; fry in batches if necessary.

Fry the fish for 3-4 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown and cooked through. Adjust the heat as needed to avoid burning.

Drain and Serve:

Once the fish fillets are cooked, remove them from the tawa and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Garnish and Serve:

Garnish the fish tawa fry with chopped fresh coriander leaves.

Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.