Foreign investors pull out Rs 22,000 crore from Indian equities in May

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have pulled out Rs 22,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and outperformance of Chinese markets influenced investors. As per data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 22,047 crore from equities this month (till May 24).On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 2,009 crore in the debt market during the period under review.

This came following a net outflow of over Rs 8,700 crore in the entire April. Before that, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 35,098 crore in March and Rs 1,539 crore in February. Overall, FPIs have withdrawn a net amount of Rs 19,824 crore in equities in 2024 so far, however, invested Rs 46,917 crore in debt market.

Meanwhile, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net investment of around Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets and Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the debt market in 2023-24 fiscal year. Collectively, they infused Rs 3.4 lakh crore into the Indian capital market.

In 2022-23, Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 37,632 crore by FPIs. Before this, FPIs pulled out a massive Rs 1.4 lakh crore. In 2020-2021, FPIs made a record investment of Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

For the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at Rs 2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. FPIs’ net investment in Indian debt market stands at Rs 68,663 crore during 2023.

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.