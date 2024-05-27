Hawala channels funded arms purchases: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has discovered that hawala channels are being used to fund arms and ammunition purchases from Myanmar-based suppliers. These weapons are then smuggled into Manipur and Mizoram. This finding emerged during the NIA’s investigation into a weapon-smuggling case in the northeastern region of India.

Sources indicate that the NIA uncovered these payment channels after conducting raids at six locations, including a gun shop in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. During these raids, the NIA arrested Solomons alias Hminga for his alleged role in the arms smuggling operation.

NIA officials reported seizing a large cache of explosives, ammunition, digital devices, documents, and other incriminating materials. They revealed that the accused had established a network along the Myanmar-Mizoram border to facilitate the procurement and transfer of arms and ammunition.