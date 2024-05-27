Hoax international calls appearing as Indian numbers to be blocked

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and mobile operators have developed a system to detect and block spoofed international calls that appear as Indian numbers. This initiative aims to protect mobile users from cybercriminals who impersonate police officers, courier company employees, and even officials from DoT and TRAI. Despite originating from outside the country, these calls manipulate the calling line identity (CLI) to seem as though they are from India.

Media reports indicate that the DoT has instructed telecom operators to block these calls, which fraudsters use for financial fraud and cybercrime. These spoofed calls have been involved in scams such as fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, and impersonation of government and police officials. The DoT stated that these calls, although appearing to originate within India, are made by cybercriminals abroad by manipulating the CLI.

As part of the government’s Digital India vision, which prioritizes user safety and security, the DoT has launched several initiatives to protect telecom customers. This includes the citizen-centric Sanchar Saathi portal, where customers can report fraudulent calls to the Chakshu facility. The DoT emphasized that telecom service providers have now been directed to block such incoming international spoofed calls.