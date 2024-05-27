Jaguar launches two special edition models: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car maker Jaguar has finally said goodbye to the first-ever SUV F-Pace. The brand owned by Tata Motor has launched the last two special edition models – Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and F-Pace SVR 575.

Jaguar says the special 90th Anniversary Edition pays grand tribute to the company’s rich 90-year history, while the SVR 575 takes the title of one of the most powerful avatars of luxury SUVs.

The 90th Anniversary edition comes with a special badging, featuring unique exterior and interior details. The SUV gets improved front fascial. It continues to offer a massive grill at the front. The vehicle comes with a long list of robust features including a multi-functional steering wheel, diamond-turned alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass, 360-camera with a 3D surrounding view, among others.

The SVR 575 edition uses a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, which churns out a maximum of 567 bhp and 700Nm peak torque. It has been claimed by the brand that the SUV is capable of doing 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds.