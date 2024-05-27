Jeep unveils Avenger 4xe: Details

Mumbai: Jeep has unveiled a new rugged, off-road variant of its smallest SUV, the Avenger. The new model named ‘Jeep Avenger 4xe’ features an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe is powered by a combination of a 136hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and two 29hp electric motors, each positioned on an axle. This setup is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Avenger 4xe can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 9.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 194kph.

The smart all-wheel-drive system distributes power to all four wheels at speeds below 30kph, switches to the rear axle as needed between 30kph and 90kph, and operates in two-wheel drive at higher speeds to optimize fuel efficiency. The on-demand torque distribution in all-wheel-drive mode splits power 50:50 between the front and rear axles. Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system includes Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Sport modes, which adjust power distribution and stability control accordingly.

The Avenger 4xe has a ground clearance of 210mm. The SUV also features a multi-link rear suspension. It boasts 22-degree approach, 21-degree breakover, and 35-degree departure angles.

The Avenger 4xe is equipped with roof rails and a rear tow hook. The Avenger 4xe comes standard with mud and snow tires, with optional All Terrain 3PMSF tires available. Both tire options are mounted on black alloy wheels. The Avenger 4xe features new seats made from fully washable materials and increased use of durable materials to enhance cabin longevity.